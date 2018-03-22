Lewis Hamilton has warned Daniel Ricciardo not to "alienate" Red Bull as he believes they have a "fighting chance" of Formula One glory this season.

Hamilton warns Ricciardo not to rock Red Bull boat

Ricciardo is in the final year of his contract and said he is in no rush to make a decision on his future.

World champion Hamilton thinks the Australian should be wary of creating friction within the team ahead of the first race of the year in his homeland this weekend.

"I would just say that an important thing to remember is just to look at the history of drivers and things that drivers have said in the past and try not to alienate the team that you are in," said Hamilton.

"It's all good and well hoping at some stage to experience something new at another team, but there's a lot of people in our teams and it's really important to keep them encouraged and focused on you as a driver to help you achieve your goal.

"There are some drivers of recent years who have made bad decisions in upsetting and rocking the boat.

"[Daniel's] in a great place this year and I think Red Bull can have a fighting chance of winning the championship, and opinion of where you want to go, if it's not currently where he is, may shift."

Ricciardo has been linked with a move to Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel would welcome teaming up with the 28-year-old again after a season as Red Bull colleagues in 2014.

"I'm sure he will find a seat," Vettel said with a smile. "I don't know what he is up to or what he wants, or how much he is asking.

"But as I said, I'm confident he'll find a seat. We only shared one year together, I knew him before that, then we had one year together, which wasn't great for me but it was great for him.

"Anyway, I think we get along so I wouldn't mind if we get together again in the future but I don't know what his plan is. I think he has a couple of options and I don't think he needs to rush."