Ten wickets in 79 minutes - a timeline of England's Auckland horror show

Omnisport
Omnisport /

England were embarrassingly dismissed for just 58 on day one of the first Test against New Zealand, with five batsmen recording ducks in a shambolic display.

Remarkably, there were only 79 minutes between the fall of the first and 10th wickets in the tourists' dismal innings.

We take a look at how the misery unfolded for Joe Root's side, who were spectacularly undone by Trent Boult (6-32) and Tim Southee (4-25) before New Zealand reached 175-3 in reply.

 

2:14pm local time: Cook c Latham b Boult - 5 (21 balls) - Eng 6-1 - Fourteen minutes after the start of play, New Zealand strike as a stunning delivery from Boult induces an edge to second slip from Alastair Cook.

2:23pm: Root b Boult - 0 (6b) - Eng 6-2 - In Boult's next over, England skipper Root is bowled through the gate by an inswinger.

2:33pm: Malan c Watling b Boult - 2 (6b) - Eng 16-3 - A third Boult over in a row yields a wicket as Dawid Malan nicks through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

2:39pm: Stoneman c Watling b Southee - 11 (20b) - Eng 18-4 - Southee gets in on the act, with Mark Stoneman the latest man to be caught behind the wicket facing a swinging ball.

2:44pm: Stokes b Boult - 0 (8b) - Eng 18-5 - The returning Ben Stokes fails to halt the procession as he is cleaned up by another beauty from Boult; this delivery moves in to take off stump with the batsman deceived.

2:48pm: Bairstow c&b Southee - 0 (4b) - Eng 18-6 - Southee takes a catch off his own bowling as things go from bad to worse for England.

2:57pm: Woakes b Boult - 5 (9b) - Eng 23-7 - For the fifth over in succession, the irrepressible Boult makes his mark. Another inswinger draws Woakes into a drive and beats the bat to again clatter into the stumps.

3:02pm: Moeen b Southee - 0 (8b) - Eng 23-8 - England's fourth duck is registered by Moeen as Southee hits the timbers with a full delivery.

3:11pm: Broad c Williamson b Southee - 0 (6b) - Eng 27-9 - England look certain to record their lowest Test total (previously 45) when Kane Williamson takes a screamer at gully to give Southee another wicket.

3:33pm: Anderson c Nicholls b Boult - 1 (11b) - Eng 58 all out - After some belated defiance from Craig Overton, who hit five fours and a six on his way to 33 not out, a pathetic England innings ends with James Anderson being caught at point off Boult.

