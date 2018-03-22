Denny's record hammer throw sends message

Matthew Denny has outlined his Commonwealth Games medal credentials by producing the longest hammer throw by an Australian in 12 years.

Darling Downs powerhouse Denny threw a personal-best 74.77m in Thursday night's tune-up meet in Brisbane, eclipsing his previous mark by more than a metre.

He was also within half-a-metre of Scotland's Chris Bennett, ranked No.2 in the Commonwealth, and admitted he had to put his ego to one side when he pulled the pin after four rounds due to slippery conditions at the Queensland Sports and Athletic Centre.

"That was probably the most frustrating part for me," said Denny.

"I had to sort of sacrifice ego and that competitive spirit and trying to get the win.

"I had a bit of a dig at him just for fun, I said 'you got me on a technicality'.

"It was just way too wet, there's too much to risk for what's coming up in a couple of weeks."

Denny, 21, said the PB came "pretty easily" but insisted he would have plenty more to give at Carrara, where he will become the first Australian to compete in both the discus and hammer at a Commonwealth Games since 1950.

By his current form he should be podium-bound.

"I don't want to start putting distances out there or anything like that. But we know there's more and that's a reassuring thing," Denny said.

"The sky's the limit, really. I'm only 21 so we're still in unexplored territory."

Meanwhile, reigning Commonwealth women's discus champion Dani Stevens dominated as expected but admitted she underwhelmed by failing to top 64.02m, fouling repeatedly as she struggled to adjust to the wet weather.

Constant showers, at times heavy, meant fast times for track athletes were hard to come by while many others - like Melissa Breen - scrapped their race plans altogether.

English star Dina Asher-Smith pulled out of her planned 100m to concentrate on the 200m, which she won in 22.90.

Sydney's Joshua Ralph described his 1:47.53 win in the 800m a "training run" while Patrick Tiernan breezed through the 5000m race in 13:40.98, more than 10 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall had only two opponents, fellow Aussies Alexander Chan and Riley Higgins, and outstripped them easily by clearing 5.40m.

Dual Olympian Henry Frayne also got through his three planned long jumps unscathed, producing 7.77m to finish second to Jamaican Teejay Gayle.

Meanwhile, Australia's 4x100m relay team of Trae Williams, Rohan Browning, Alex Hartman and Josh Clarke prevailed over Canada in a head-to-head battle with a smoking 39.29.