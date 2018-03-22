England were dismissed for a paltry 58 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland as the Black Caps took complete control.

58 all out! Shambolic England overshadow Broad milestone

After their miserable Ashes campaign many would have hoped for a more resolute display from the tourists but they were blown away inside the opening session, posting their sixth-lowest total.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult ripped through England's batting line-up with fine displays of swing bowling, the tourists all out in just 20.4 overs having been reduced to 18-6.

Joe Root's side even flirted with the lowest Test total of 26, but Craig Overton saved them from an unwanted place in the record books with a swashbuckling 33 not out.

New Zealand's response stuttered early on as Stuart Broad became only the second England bowler to claim 400 Test wickets after removing Tom Latham.

That could not stop the hosts piling on the runs, though, with Kane Williamson's unbeaten 91 putting the Black Caps 117 runs ahead at stumps on a dramatic first day.

Having been put into bat England's card made for sorry reading as only two players made double figures, while five were removed without scoring.

Boult began the demolition by snaring Alastair Cook (5), Root (0) and Dawid Malan (2) inside the first 10 overs, the left-armer finding plenty of swing at the start of New Zealand's first day-night Test.

Things got no better as the returning Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow followed for ducks, Southee completing a sublime caught and bowled to remove the latter.

Williamson then produced an outrageous slip catch to send Broad (0) on his way to leave England 27-9 and in danger of utter humiliation.

Overton saved some face with a few lusty blows in his 25-ball knock, scoring six of his side's eight boundaries before James Anderson became Boult's sixth victim.

With ball in hand Anderson gave England early hope with the dismissal of Jeet Raval for three, but a second collapse of the day was not forthcoming.

Under the Eden Park lights Broad was soon celebrating his record as Latham holed out to Chris Woakes at midwicket, the seamer's celebrations somewhat muted with New Zealand already 34 in front.

Williamson and Ross Taylor began to frustrate the tourists with the skipper leading from the front with an impressive half century – albeit with a slice of fortune.

As the non-striker at the start of the 43rd over Williamson was left well out of his crease as Woakes attempted to get something on a drive from Taylor.

Replays were inconclusive, though, meaning a stay of execution for Williamson, who also survived a poor lbw review after shouldering arms to Anderson.

Taylor was removed before the close for 20 but Williamson charged on towards a century to rub salt into England's wounds and leave the tourists facing an uphill challenge to save the Test with four days still to play.