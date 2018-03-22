Broad strikes again – the data behind the England bowler's 400th wicket

Stuart Broad brought up his 400th Test wicket in England's series-opening match with New Zealand, cementing his place in the history books.

Broad strikes again – the Opta data behind the England bowler's 400th wicket

New Zealand opener Tom Latham became Broad's milestone victim after he was caught by Chris Woakes at midwicket in the first over following the dinner break in Auckland on Thursday.

At the age of 31, Broad may still have a few good years left in him yet, but he has a long way to go to overhaul team-mate James Anderson's haul of Test victims.

His numbers are nonetheless mightily impressive and here, with the use of Opta data, we take a closer look at Broad's achievement.

- Broad's quadruple century of wickets have come in 209 innings at an average of 29.30.

- Only Anderson has claimed more Test wickets for England than Broad, with 524 to his name.

- Broad's tally of 252 scalps in his home country is again bettered only by Anderson's 335.

- A total of 95 Test wickets against bitter rivals Australia puts Broad sixth on his country's list.

- Michael Clarke has fallen to Broad 11 times - more than any other batsman

- Broad's overall breakdown for mode of dismissal is 272 caught, 69 bowled, 59 lbw.

- Broad's memorable 8-15 in the fourth Test of the 2015 Ashes series represents the best innings figures by a seamer in the long-running clash for the urn.

- Broad is closing in on becoming only the fifth player to record 3,000 runs and take 400 wickets in Test, having tallied 2,956 runs so far.