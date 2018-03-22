Stuart Broad claimed his 400th wicket in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland, becoming the second Englishman to reach the landmark.

An India hat-trick and THAT Ashes annihilation: Broad's finest Test spells

The seamer joins great mate and opening partner James Anderson in achieving the milestone, brought up by dismissing New Zealand opener Tom Latham on day one of the day-night Test at Eden Park on Thursday.

Having made his debut in December 2007, Broad has put in over 10 years of service to the England cause, and during his career has developed a reputation for producing devastating, game-changing spells.

Below, we recall six occasions where Broad ripped through an opposition line-up to decisively swing the match in England's favour.

Australia, The Oval, August 2009

Not just a game-changing spell, but a series-clinching one. The Ashes were poised at 1-1 heading into the fifth Test, where England made 332 batting first. Enter Broad. After an opening stand worth 73, he removed Shane Watson via the familiar route of lbw in his first over, then accounted for Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke and Brad Haddin to finish with 5-37 from 12 sensational overs. Australia were hustled out for 160 and England went on to win by 197 runs to reclaim the urn.

India, Trent Bridge, August 2011

This Test saw the first of Broad's two hat-tricks, as England ran roughshod over the tourists. Having accounted for Yuvraj Singh in his previous over, Broad lured MS Dhoni into an edge to slip, before Harbhajan Singh was trapped in front and Praveen Kumar was comprehensively cleaned up. For good measure, he removed Ishant Sharma to end the innings, capping a spell of five wickets for no runs from 16 balls to claim overall figures of 6-46. His victim earlier in the piece? Sachin Tendulkar.

New Zealand, Lord's, May 2013

Broad's then Test-best figures secured victory for England in a low-scoring affair at the home of cricket. Chasing 239, the Black Caps were skittled for just 68 in less than 23 overs. Having ripped out all of the top four batsman for single figures, Broad did likewise to captain Brendon McCullum, Tim Southee and Bruce Martin to end up with 7-44. Few would have thought he would eclipse those figures throughout the rest of his career.

READ MORE: England’s five worst Test scores EVER

READ MORE: The stats behind Broad’s 400-wicket England haul

Australia, Durham, August 2013

England's Ashes foes were put to the sword again later that same year, this time up in the north east. Australia were chasing 299 to win the fourth Test and were looking good at 174-3, only for Broad to run through their middle and lower order in ruthless fashion. In consecutive overs Clarke was cleaned up by an absolute jaffa, Steve Smith played on and Brad Haddin was trapped in front. Ryan Harris befell the same fate as the wicketkeeper and Nathan Lyon was bowled - a spell of 5-20 in seven overs. For good measure, Broad returned to oust Peter Siddle and secure the series.

Australia, Trent Bridge, August 2015

The defining spell of Broad's career. Missing Anderson due to a side strain, the onus was on Broad to deliver with England leading 2-1 heading into the fourth Test. He did not disappoint. On his home ground, Broad produced a frankly ridiculous spell of seam bowling, ripping out eight Australia batsman for the cost of just 15 runs in 9.3 overs. The enduring image of that incomprehensible day was Broad's stunned reaction to Ben Stokes' sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Adam Voges. Australia were all out for 60, setting up England for an innings victory that regained the Ashes.

South Africa, The Wanderers, January 2016

Another blitz that sealed an impressive series win for England, this time away from home. Having earned a slender 10-run advantage on first innings in the third Test, the tourists were inspired by Broad, who eviscerated the Proteas' top order. Dean Elgar and AB de Villiers were both caught behind either side of Stiaan van Zyl edging to gully, before Hashim Amla perished to a superb James Taylor catch at short-leg and Temba Bavuma was cleaned up. Broad had taken five wickets for one run from 31 balls and he returned to remove Faf du Plessis and end the innings with 6-17. South Africa were all out for 83 and England chased the 74 they needed to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.