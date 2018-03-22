Broad removes Latham to claim 400th Test wicket

Stuart Broad became the second England bowler to reach 400 Test wickets on Thursday as he dismissed New Zealand's Tom Latham on day one in Auckland.

The seamer came into the day-night contest on 399 and was soon celebrating another milestone as he dismissed opener Latham in the first over after the dinner break at Eden Park.

He joins good friend and long-time opening partner James Anderson in surpassing the landmark, Anderson - who has since increased his tally to 524 - having done so against the same opponents at Headingley in May 2015.

Broad's 400th scalp came in his 115th Test match, and since making his debut in 2007 the 31-year-old has developed a reputation for devastating spells - most notably his career-best 8-15 against Australia at Trent Bridge in the fourth Ashes Test of 2015.

The milestone came on a forgettable day for England, who were incredibly bowled out for just 58 in the opening session.

Trent Boult wreaked havoc with six wickets as England were bundled out for their lowest Test score in 130 years after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Fellow paceman Tim Southee chipped in with four wickets as England recorded their lowest total since managing just 53 against Australia in 1888.

England even flirted with the lowest ever Test total – 26 – held by New Zealand following a meeting between the two nations in 1955, having been reduced to 18-6.