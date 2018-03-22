Socceroos jersey: Nike reveal release date for World Cup kit

Clothing giant Nike has announced the Australian World Cup 2018 jersey won't be released until at least June.

Nike communicated the release date via the @NikeFootball Twitter account after several supporters enquired via the social media platform.



Our apologies. To clarify, the kit will be available in June. We appreciate your patience.

— Nike Football (@nikefootball) March 20, 2018



The decision means fans won't be able to purchase the famous green and gold kit until a minimum of two weeks before the tournament in Russia starts, with supporters attending the World Cup unlikely to get the jersey in time.

At the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Nike made the Australian shirt available for purchase four months before the tournament began.

Several other Nike World Cup kits have been released already including Brazil, England and the Socceroos' group C rival France.

Australia's World Cup campaign begins on June 16 with a match against the French before taking on Denmark and Peru in the group stage.