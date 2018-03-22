Robin Haase and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will face Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic in the second round of the Miami Open.

Del Potro, Cilic loom for Haase and Herbert

Indian Wells Masters champion Del Potro is next up for Dutchman Haase, who saw off Yuichi Sugita in Miami on Wednesday.

Australian Open runner-up Cilic awaits Herbert in round two after the Frenchman overcame Taylor Fritz midweek.

Joao Sousa and Matthew Ebden also earned notable second-round matches at the Masters 1000 tournament.

HAASE CLOSES IN ON 200TH WIN

The Dutchman moved within a victory of his 200th career win after outlasting Sugita 6-4 3-6 6-1.

Haase needed almost two hours to outlast Sugita, after winning four of the first five games in the opening set before racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set.

It does not get any easier for Haase, with Del Potro – who stunned Roger Federer at Indian Wells last week – next up.

HERBERT DIGS DEEP IN OPENER

The 27-year-old prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 over talented American Fritz.

Herbert saved four of five break points to progress after one hour, 36 minutes.

Croatian second seed Cilic stands in the way of Herbert and a third-round berth.

GOFFIN TO FACE SOUSA

Belgian seventh seed David Goffin will make his return from an eye injury against Sousa.

Goffin missed Indian Wells due to an eye issue sustained in Rotterdam, where a ball bounced off his racquet and hit him.

But Goffin will return to the court to play Portugal's Sousa, who defeated Ryan Harrison 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4).

Former world number six Gilles Simon lost 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to Australian Ebden.

Ebden will go head-to-head with Australian Open semi-finalist and 19th seed Hyeon Chung in the next round.