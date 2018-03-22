Former world number one Serena Williams issued a statement after opting not to speak to the media following her first-round exit at the Miami Open.

Serena releases statement after skipping media following Miami loss

Playing just her second WTA Tour tournament since giving berth in September, Williams was upstaged by Japanese star Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

Osaka, who won the Indian Wells Masters last week, was a class above as she saw off the eight-time Miami winner and 23-time grand slam champion midweek.

Williams was in no mood to front the media post-match, though the 36-year-old American released a statement which read: "Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best.

"Naomi played a great match and I learn something each time I play. I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day.

"I'm so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey.''

Williams was coming off a third-round loss at Indian Wells, were she was beaten by older sister Venus.