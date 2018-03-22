News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

MLB trade news: Blue Jays acquire pitcher Sam Gaviglio from Royals

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After being designated for assignment by the Royals Sunday, right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio was traded to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

MLB trade news: Blue Jays acquire pitcher Sam Gaviglio from Royals

MLB trade news: Blue Jays acquire pitcher Sam Gaviglio from Royals

The 27-year-old made 16 appearances (13 starts) last season with the Mariners and Royals, owning a 4.36 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.



Gaviglio, who recorded a 37-42 record and 4.03 ERA over seven minor-league seasons, will provide the Jays with pitching depth.

Toronto designated left-hander Matt Dermody for assignment with the corresponding roster move.

Back To Top