The Cavaliers keep setting marks for worst defensive performances in games this season.

Cavaliers tally worst defensive half of season against Raptors

On Wednesday they allowed the most points in a half which was also the most points the Raptors recorded through any 24-minute stretch as they trailed Toronto 79-64 at the break.

LeBron James played well in the first half with 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds, but the Raptors bench overshadowed anything Cleveland could do.

Toronto got 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting from their bench in the first half alone. The reserves also hit 6 of 9 3-pointers including one in the final second from Fred VanVleet which gave the Raptors the season-high 79 first-half points.

"We had a real tough time controlling the basketball," Cavaliers assistant coach Larry Drew, who is standing in for Tyronn Lue, told ESPN at the break.

VanVleet finished with 14 points and went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in the first half.

"We turned over the ball too much and gave up too many 3's to their bench," Drew told ESPN.