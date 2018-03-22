The Oakland Athletics will allow fans to name their price this season. Of their tickets, anyway.

Oakland Athletics allowing fans to pick price of tickets, all proceeds to charity

Oakland will be doing a promotion this MLB season as part of Community Impact Wednesdays, where they will allow fans to decide what they want to pay for their ticket in Section 322.

All proceeds for tickets sold will go to charity as part of the Oakland A's Community Fund.

There is a minimum of $1 per ticket.

"This program is unprecedented and we are excited to be — what we believe — the first team to create a ticket section to completely benefit charity," Catherine Aker, vice president of communications and community for the A's, said in a release on Wednesday.

"We look forward to fans enjoying this unique opportunity to pay what they want to enjoy an A's game while positively impacting our community."

The Community Fund supports education, promotes youth sports, and provides economic opportunity to positively impact Oakland and the Bay Area.