Knee niggle returns Folau to sideline

Silver Ferns vice-captain Maria Folau has been ruled out of the match against Jamaica so she can rest a recovering knee.

Defender Temalisi Fakahokotau comes in as a replacement for Folau for Thursday night's game on the North Shore.

Folau, 31, came on in the third quarter for the Silver Fern's opening 75-42 win over Malawi on Wednesday in the four-nation Taini Jamison Trophy.

The Silver Ferns' medical team says it is pleased with her progress in recovering from the knee niggle as she aims to be fully fit for next month's Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns: Katrina Grant (capt), Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Shannon Francois, Kelly Jury, Grace Kara, Claire Kersten, Bailey Mes, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Samantha Sinclair, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Maia Wilson .