Bolt hopes fellow Jamaican breaks his world record

Usain Bolt has his fingers crossed that when his world records are broken it is by a fellow Jamaican.

Bolt holds the WR of 9.58 seconds in the 100 metres, as well as the fastest time for the 200m of 19.19, both set at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009.

While few athletes have come close to Bolt's times so far, the retired great does not think they will last forever.

"In the future, but not any time soon," Bolt told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot, on the prospect of losing his records.

"I think the person is going to take a couple of years before the record is broken.

"Hopefully it's a Jamaican so I can feel really proud.

"To see someone step up and break your record, if he works hard, is determined and is a good person - then for sure."