Hewitt to spearhead Kiwi challenge

Andrea Hewitt takes up her customary position as the premier Kiwi hopeful at the New Plymouth leg of the International Triathlon Union World Cup.

Hewitt will spearhead a hefty Kiwi challenge in Sunday's sprint distance race, joining fellow-Commonwealth Games athletes Rebecca Spence and Nicole van der Kaay in the women's field.

Games-bound Tayler Reid is in the men's race but his team-mates on the Gold Coast - Ryan Sissons and Tony Dodds - are skipping the event.

Triathlon NZ high performance director Mark Elliott says 35-year-old Hewitt has been innovative in her Games preparation, making some giant strides in Canterbury over summer.

Consistently ranked among the world's best for the last decade, Hewitt began 2018 rated fourth and opened her triathlon world series campaign in Abu Dhabi this month with a seventh-placed finish.

"Some experienced athletes know what works for them as it is often tried and true, and that is fine," he said.

"But Andrea has been open to different ways of training and racing and new opportunities."

Elliott is excited a number of Kiwi elite and junior athletes will get a taste of the leading international competition.

"It is the only time in New Zealand that we get on the blue carpet, it is always great for athletes to race in front of their home crowds on such an occasion," he said.

"They can see where they sit in the rankings as far as times and effort on a tough course, for us it is a chance to see the young athletes putting hands up with a little more competition around."