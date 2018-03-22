Tall Ferns named for Commonwealth Games

Catching up on schoolwork is a small price to pay for Charlisse Leger-Walker after the 16-year-old was named in the Tall Ferns team to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Something of a basketball prodigy, the St Peter's College, Cambridge, Year 12 student is included in an otherwise-experienced group for the Games on the Gold Coast next month.

Point guard Leger-Walker will continue to learn from the likes of international veterans Micaela Cocks, Toni Farnworth and Natalie Purcell.

The biggest absentee is influential forward Jillian Harmon, who hasn't been released by her Italian club.

Coach Guy Molloy says they have the know-how to cover for Harmon and, in Leger-Walker, boast a player of rare poise for one so young.

The teenager is the third member of her family to represent the Tall Ferns.

Mother Leanne was a two-time Olympian while sister Krystal also made her debut as a teenager in 2014.

"My mum was really excited. She has a bit of a poker face, but beneath that seriousness she was really happy," Leger-Walker said.

"I told Krystal straight away as she was asking me every day if I was in the team, she is so excited that I am going to the Commonwealth Games."

Playing alongside team-mates older than her has become the norm since the age of 11 for Leger-Walker.

Her major concern is missing three weeks of school at a key time for internal assessments.

"My teachers are really excited for me and we have been working together to ensure I don't miss out on any credits. I'm really busy, but it's pretty cool," she added.

She joins Jordan Hunter and Erin Rooney as the three players who missed last year's Asian Cup campaign in Bangalore.

Hunter sat out most of 2017 with a knee injury while Rooney has had commitments in the Swiss National League.

Tall Ferns: Jessica Bygate, Micaela Cocks, Antonia Farnworth, Deena Franklin, Jordan Hunter, Zara Jillings, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Chevannah Paalvast, Kalani Purcell, Erin Rooney, Josie Stockill, Natalie Taylor.