Two Kiwis added to Comm Games road team

Hayden McCormick and Jason Christie are late additions to the New Zealand team to contest the men's road race at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Alex Frame has pulled out of next month's Games to concentrate on his World Tour commitments while Hamish Bond has opted to focus on his preferred time trial event only.

Both newcomers will bring some good form into race which takes place on the final day of competition on April 14.

McCormick, who rides for the UK-based ONE Pro Cycling UCI Continental team, won the New Zealand Cycle Classic and was runner-up at the New Zealand championships.

The man who beat him for the national title in Napier in January was Tasman rider Christie.

The 27-year-old Christie appealed his initial exclusion from the Games team but was unsuccessful.