Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto

Heynckes signed a short-term deal when he was appointed as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in October 2017.

Ahead of the international break, he has guided Bayern to a 17-point lead at the Bundesliga summit and a Champions League quarter-final clash with Sevilla in his fourth spell in charge of the club.

Despite Heynckes hinting earlier this month that he could stay on for another year, Ze Roberto - who enjoyed two spells at Bayern in the 2000s - claims the 72-year-old has told him this season will be his last.

"Recently I had the opportunity to eat with the players and him, but he said to me that he has no desire to continue," the Brazilian told Tz.

"He wants to have more time for his wife and family. Had it not been Bayern, he would not have returned anyway. The club means a lot to him.

"He fully identifies with the club, hence the respect the players have for him. It's very important in a team and I understand that they would like to keep him. However, he said to me that he will do it only until the end of the season and then finally stop."

Heynckes is not the only Bayern stalwart that could depart in a few months, with influential duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both out of contract at the end of the season.

Ze Roberto, however, believes the pair - both 34 - are still the shining lights in the Bayern team and deserve new deals.

He added: "I would extend the contracts with the two eyes closed. Both are still the most creative and unpredictable players at Bayern today.

"Nevertheless, one has to find young successors and let them mature in the shadow of those two."