NBA Draft 2018: Early-entry list for top prospects who have declared

As the college basketball season comes to a close, top prospects must make an important decision ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft.

With the early-entry deadline fast approaching (the window is open until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET), we're keeping track of all the early entries below. Big names like Deandre Ayton and Trae Young have already declared, but who will join them?

MORE: 13 of the most ill-timed NBA Draft early entry decisions

NBA commissioner Adam Silver won't announce the picks until draft night on June 21, but it's never too early to see who will be available for some of the season's top tankers. Here are the underclassmen who have declared so far.

(For reference, you can check out SN's latest NBA Draft Big Board HERE.)


NBA Draft 2018: Early-entry list for top prospects


Declared


Name Position College
Deandre Ayton Center Arizona
Mohamed Bama Forward/Center Texas
Trae Young Guard Oklahoma
Allonzo Trier Guard Arizona

Daniel Gafford Center Arkansas

Undecided


Name Position College
Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward Michigan State
Marvin Bagley III Forward/Center Duke
Michael Porter Jr. Forward Missouri
Mikal Bridges Guard/Forward Villanova
Miles Bridges Forward Michigan State
Wendell Carter Jr. Center Duke
Daniel Gafford Center Arkansas Kevin Knox Forward Kentucky Collin Sexton Guard Alabama Troy Brown Forward Oregon Lonnie Walker IV Guard Miami (FL) Robert Williams Forward/Center Texas A&M Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Guard Kentucky
