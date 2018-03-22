NBA Draft 2018: Early-entry list for top prospects who have declared

As the college basketball season comes to a close, top prospects must make an important decision ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft.
With the early-entry deadline fast approaching (the window is open until April 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET), we're keeping track of all the early entries below. Big names like Deandre Ayton and Trae Young have already declared, but who will join them?
NBA commissioner Adam Silver won't announce the picks until draft night on June 21, but it's never too early to see who will be available for some of the season's top tankers. Here are the underclassmen who have declared so far.
(For reference, you can check out SN's latest NBA Draft Big Board HERE.)
NBA Draft 2018: Early-entry list for top prospects
Declared
|Name
|Position
|College
|Deandre Ayton
|Center
|Arizona
|Mohamed Bama
|Forward/Center
|Texas
|Trae Young
|Guard
|Oklahoma
|Allonzo Trier
|Guard
|Arizona
Daniel Gafford Center Arkansas
Undecided
|Name
|Position
|College
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Forward
|Michigan State
|Marvin Bagley III
|Forward/Center
|Duke
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Forward
|Missouri
|Mikal Bridges
|Guard/Forward
|Villanova
|Miles Bridges
|Forward
|Michigan State
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Center
|Duke
