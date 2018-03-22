Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia to face SuperSport United

Gor Mahia will face South African side SuperSport United in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia will host the first leg between April 6 and 8 with the return leg scheduled for two weeks later.

The winner will qualify for the group stages of the same competition. Gor Mahia was relegated to the Confederation Cup after falling 1-0 on aggregate to Tunisia side Esperance.

The last time SuperSport United played against a Kenyan side was way back in 2014 in the same competition, where they eliminated AFC Leopards.

Meanwhile, the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, will see reigning Nigeria Federation Cup champions, Akwa United face Sudanese giants Al Hilal.



Plateau United, who crashed out of Caf Champions League to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel, will be hoping to negotiate their way past 2016–17 Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 third place team, USM.

Two-time African champions Enyimba breezed aside Benin Republic’s Energie in the First round and will now slug it out with defending South African Premier Division champions, Bidvest Wits, who were sent packing from Caf Champions League by Angola’s C.D. Primeiro de Agosto.

Full draws: Gor Mahia v SuperSport United, Yanga v Wolaitta Dicha, Aduana Stars v Fosa Juniors, Plateau United v USM Alger, AS Vita v CS La Mancha, Zanaco v Raja Casablanca, St George v Cara Brazzaville, El Hilal v Akwa United, Bidvest Wits v Enyimba, Generation Foot v Berkane, Rayon Sport v Costa do Sol, CF Mounana v El Masry, Asec Mimosas v Belouizdad and MFM FC v Djoliba