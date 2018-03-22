Kansas State's leading scorer Dean Wade hopeful to return vs. Kentucky

Kansas State's leading scorer Dean Wade has missed the Wildcats' past three games due to a stress fracture in his foot, but the forward is eyeing a return against Kentucky in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Wade practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and told reporters his foot "felt great," but Coach Bruce Weber said he would likely contribute off the bench in Atlanta and would not start in the regional semifinal.

"You know, he's not going to be a 30-minute guy, but we can get like the NBA, the minute guy — a couple minutes here, a couple minutes there," Weber said, via ESPN.com. "He does a lot of good things for us. It would be a nice boost. I know the guys were excited to have him back and cheering him on today."

Wade was averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds before the injury, but after practicing Wednesday, he is hopeful of returning to the lineup Thursday.

“I’m feeling good,” Wade said, per 247sports. “I’m feeling very positive about it. It’s getting better everyday. Today I felt great out there. Doing a little more than usual. It felt great.”

Kansas State won against Creighton and UMBC in the first two rounds of the tournament without its leading scorer, but the 6-8 forward would provide a boost for K-State, which is facing a Kentucky team that has six players 6-7 or taller and are all averaging double-digit minutes.

"That would help us out a lot, because he's a really skilled big that can shoot the 3-ball, pick and pop, can pass it, rebound. He's a smart player," freshman guard Cartier Diarra said. "But, you know, we just got to be ready if he can't play and do what we got to do."

The South Region's No. 9 Kansas State will take on No. 5 Kentucky Thursday with tip-off set for 9:37 p.m. ET.