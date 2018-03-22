Justin Thomas made a strong early claim for shot of the tournament with an astonishing escape at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.

WATCH: Justin Thomas conjures up great escape in Austin

The 2017 PGA champion found himself in a horrible mess on the ninth hole at the Austin Country Club on Day 1 after his approach shot landed deep in some shrubbery … on a slope … behind a wall.

Thomas conjured up a miraculous recovery, chipping close to the pin and sinking a par putt to maintain his 3-up advantage over fellow American Luke List.

List may have come to the conclusion it his not his day after breaking his putter at the first, leaving him to rely on a sand wedge on the greens for the rest of his day.

