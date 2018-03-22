NFL reveals recommendations for simpler protocol for catch rule

News

The NFL Competition Committee has come out with an easier set of rules to determine if a catch is actually a catch.

According to NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron, the following language will be used to make sure all catches are deemed fair.



According to the new lexicon, a catch will be defined by one of the following ways:


  • Control of the ball
  • Two feet down or another body party down
  • A legal football move (a third step, reaching/extending for the line of gain, ability to perform such an act)

MORE:
NFL changing controversial catch rule

Riveron revealed Monday, he and other members of the league looked into controversial catches from the past couple years (think Dez Bryant and Jesse James) and did say those controversial calls should have been catches.

How things go at the annual meeting in Orlando next week will determine how these rules are adopted/enforced.

