What is the UEFA Nations League? Groups, qualification, fixtures & how it works explained

The inaugural UEFA Nations League gets under way in the autumn of 2018 with matches set to take place in September, October and November.

A total of 55 teams will participate in the brand new venture and the make-up of the first edition is known, with all the fixtures set.

There are a spate of interesting match-ups to look forward to but the tournament still prompts a sense of bewilderment among casual observers.

However, with six months to go, there is plenty of time to become familiarised with UEFA's attempted 'rejuvenation' of the international game.

Goal takes a look the Nations League, how it works and brings you all the fixtures and results.

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The Nations League is a bold attempt by UEFA to revamp international football in Europe.

According to the official UEFA website , the establishment of the competition "stems from the desire... to improve the quality and standing of national team football" with the federation and its associations seeking a move away from meaningless friendly games.

It will see UEFA's 55 member associations split into four leagues (A-D), each consisting of four groups.

When does the UEFA Nations League take place?

The 2018-19 Nations League kicks off in September 2018, with the first two rounds of group games scheduled to take place during that month. The remaining games will be played in October and November.

After the group games are complete, the finals will be held in June 2019.

Round Date Matchday 1 September 6-8, 2018 Matchday 2 September 9-11, 2018 Matchday 3 October 11-13, 2018 Matchday 4 October 14-16, 2018 Matchday 5 October 15-17, 2018 Matchday 6 November 15-17, 2018 Semi-finals June 5-6, 2019 Third-place play-off June 9, 2019 Final June 9, 2019

How does the UEFA Nations League work?

As a new concept the Nations League has understandably left many fans, footballers and even officials themselves somewhat bewildered. But it will eventually become a natural and widely understood part of the European football calendar. We've broken it down in greater detail already here , but here are the express notes.

At the top end - in League A - the winners of each of the four groups progress to the finals, where they will fight it out to become Nations League champions.

The competition will also incorporate promotion and relegation, so teams can ascend or descend the ranks depending on their performances.

Four teams - those that finish bottom in their groups - will be relegated from Leagues A to B, B to C and C to D.

Conversely, four teams - those that finish top of their groups - will be promoted from Leagues D to C, C to B and B to A.

Helpfully, UEFA has produced a graphic, which you can see below, that illustrates exactly how promotion and relegation work in the competition.

Straightforward enough, right?

However, there are also qualification places for the European Championship up for grabs, which is where it becomes a little more complicated, but we will deal with that later.

UEFA Nations League A tables, fixtures & results

League A features the top 12 ranked teams in Europe and they are divided into four groups of three. Among them are Germany, Portugal, Spain, England and France.

You can see the full breakdown of League A, including group tables, fixtures and results, below.

Group 1

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 1 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Germany vs France 19:45 Sep 9 France vs Netherlands 19:45 Oct 13 Netherlands vs Germany 19:45 Oct 16 France vs Germany 19:45 Nov 16 Netherlands vs France 19:45 Nov 19 Germany Netherlands 19:45

Group 2

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 8 Switzerland vs Iceland 17:00 Sep 11 Iceland vs Belgium 19:45 Oct 12 Belgium vs Switzerland 19:45 Oct 15 Iceland vs Switzerland 19:45 Nov 15 Belgium vs Iceland 19:45 Nov 18 Switzerland vs Belgium 19:45

Group 3

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 3 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 7 Italy vs Poland 19:45 Sep 10 Portugal vs Italy 19:45 Oct 11 Poland vs Portugal 19:45 Oct 14 Poland vs Italy 19:45 Nov 17 Italy vs Portugal 19:45 Nov 20 Portugal vs Poland 19:45

Group 4

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 4 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 8 England vs Spain 19:45 Sep 11 Spain vs Croatia 19:45 Oct 12 Croatia vs England 19:45 Oct 15 Spain vs England 19:45 Nov 15 Croatia vs Spain 19:45 Nov 18 England vs Croatia 19:45

UEFA Nations League B tables, fixtures & results

League B is made up by the teams ranked from 13 to 24 and, like League A, they are divided into four groups of three. Some of the teams involved at this tier include Wales, Ukraine and Russia.

You can see the full breakdown of League B, including group tables, fixtures and results, below.

Group 1

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 1 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Czech Republic vs Ukraine 19:45 Sep 9 Ukraine vs Slovakia 14:00 Oct 13 Slovakia vs Czech Republic 14:00 Oct 16 Ukraine vs Czech Republic 19:45 Nov 16 Slovakia vs Ukraine 19:45 Nov 19 Czech Republic vs Slovakia 19:45

Group 2

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 7 Turkey vs Russia 19:45 Sep 10 Sweden vs Turkey 19:45 Oct 11 Russia vs Sweden 19:45 Oct 14 Russia vs Turkey 17:00 Nov 17 Turkey vs Sweden 17:00 Nov 20 Sweden vs Russia 19:45

Group 3

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bosnia & Herzegovina 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 3 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 8 Northern Ireland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 14:00 Sep 11 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Austria 19:45 Oct 12 Austria vs Northern Ireland 19:45 Oct 15 Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland 19:45 Nov 15 Austria vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 19:45 Nov 18 Northern Ireland vs Austria 17:00

Group 4

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Republic of Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 4 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Wales vs Republic of Ireland 19:45 Sep 9 Denmark vs Wales 17:00 Oct 13 Republic of Ireland vs Denmark 19:45 Oct 16 Republic of Ireland vs Wales 19:45 Nov 16 Wales vs Denmark 19:45 Nov 19 Denmark vs Republic of Ireland 19:45

UEFA Nations League C tables, fixtures & results

Unlike the top two tiers, League C features the next best 15 teams, with one group of three and three groups of four. Scotland, Greece and Serbia are among the teams involved.

You can see the full breakdown of League A, including group tables, fixtures and results, below.

Group 1

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Albania 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Israel 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 1 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 7 Albania vs Israel 19:45 Sep 10 Scotland vs Albania 19:45 Oct 11 Israel vs Scotland 19:45 Oct 14 Israel vs Albania 19:45 Nov 17 Albania vs Scotland 19:45 Nov 20 Scotland vs Israel 19:45

Group 2

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Estonia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 8 Finland vs Hungary 17:00 Sep 8 Estonia vs Greece 19:45 Sep 11 Hungary vs Greece 19:45 Sep 11 Finland vs Estonia 19:45 Oct 12 Greece vs Hungary 19:45 Oct 12 Estonia vs Finland 19:45 Oct 15 Estonia vs Hungary 19:45 Oct 15 Finland vs Greece 19:45 Nov 15 Hungary vs Estonia 19:45 Nov 15 Greece vs Finland 19:45 Nov 18 Hungary vs Finland 19:45 Nov 18 Greece vs Estonia 19:45

Group 3

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bulgaria 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 3 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Slovenia vs Bulgaria 19:45 Sep 6 Norway vs Cyprus 19:45 Sep 9 Bulgaria vs Norway 17:00 Sep 9 Cyprus vs Slovenia 19:45 Oct 13 Norway vs Slovenia 17:00 Oct 13 Bulgaria vs Cyprus 19:45 Oct 16 Norway vs Bulgaria 19:45 Oct 16 Slovenia vs Cyprus 19:45 Nov 16 Cyprus vs Bulgaria 19:45 Nov 16 Slovenia vs Norway 19:45 Nov 19 Bulgaria vs Slovenia 19:45 Nov 19 Cyprus vs Norway 19:45

Group 4

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Montenegro 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lithuania 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 4 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 7 Lithuania vs Serbia 19:45 Sep 7 Romania vs Montenegro 19:45 Sep 10 Serbia vs Romania 19:45 Sep 10 Montenegro vs Lithuania 19:45 Oct 11 Lithuania vs Romania 19:45 Oct 11 Montenegro vs Serbia 19:45 Oct 14 Romania vs Serbia 14:00 Oct 14 Lithuania vs Montenegro 19:45 Nov 17 Serbia vs Montenegro 14:00 Nov 17 Romania vs Lithuania 19:45 Nov 20 Serbia vs Lithuania 19:45 Nov 20 Montenegro vs Romania 19:45

UEFA Nations League D tables, fixtures & results

League D is populated by the 16 lowest ranked teams and they are divided into four groups of four. The likes of Armenia, San Marino and the Faroe Islands are competing at this level.

You can see the full breakdown of League D, including group tables, fixtures and results, below.

Group 1

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Latvia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Andorra 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Kazakhstan vs Georgia 15:00 Sep 6 Latvia vs Andorra 19:45 Sep 9 Georgia vs Latvia 17:00 Sep 10 Andorra vs Kazakhstan 19:45 Oct 13 Georgia vs Andorra 17:00 Oct 13 Latvia vs Kazakhstan 17:00 Oct 16 Kazakhstan vs Andorra 15:00 Oct 16 Latvia vs Georgia 19:45 Nov 16 Kazakhstan vs Latvia 15:00 Nov 16 Andorra vs Georgia 19:45 Nov 19 Andorra vs Latvia 17:00 Nov 19 Georgia vs Kazakhstan 17:00

Group 2

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Belarus 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Luxembourg 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Moldova 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 San Marino 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 2 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 8 Belarus vs San Marino 17:00 Sep 8 Luxembourg vs Moldova 19:45 Sep 11 San Marino vs Luxembourg 19:45 Sep 11 Moldova vs Belarus 19:45 Oct 12 Belarus vs Luxembourg 19:45 Oct 12 Moldova vs San Marino 19:45 Oct 15 Belarus vs Moldova 19:45 Oct 15 Luxembourg vs San Marino 19:45 Nov 15 San Marino vs Moldova 19:45 Nov 15 Luxembourg vs Belarus 19:45 Nov 18 Moldova vs Luxembourg 17:00 Nov 18 San Marino vs Belarus 17:00

Group 3

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Azerbaijan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Faroe Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malta 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kosovo 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 3 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 7 Azerbaijan vs Kosovo 17:00 Sep 7 Faroe Islands vs Malta 19:45 Sep 10 Kosovo vs Faroe Islands 19:45 Sep 10 Malta vs Azerbaijan 19:45 Oct 11 Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan 19:45 Oct 11 Kosovo vs Malta 19:45 Oct 14 Azerbaijan vs Malta 17:00 Oct 14 Faroe Islands vs Kosovo 17:00 Nov 17 Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands 17:00 Nov 17 Malta vs Kosovo 17:00 Nov 20 Kosovo vs Azerbaijan 19:45 Nov 20 Malta vs Faroe Islands 19:45

Group 4

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Macedona 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Armenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Liecthenstein 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Gibraltar 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group 4 fixtures

Date Match Time (UK) Sep 6 Armenia vs Liechtenstein 19:45 Sep 6 Gibraltar vs Macedonia 19:45 Sep 9 Macedona vs Armenia 17:00 Sep 9 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar 19:45 Oct 13 Armenia vs Gibraltar 17:00 Oct 13 Macedonia vs Liechtenstein 19:45 Oct 16 Armenia vs Macedonia 17:00 Oct 16 Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein 19:45 Nov 16 Gibraltar vs Armenia 19:45 Nov 16 Liechtenstein vs Macedona 19:45 Nov 19 Macedonia vs Gibraltar 19:45 Nov 19 Liechtenstein vs Armenia 19:45

UEFA Nations League finals

As mentioned, when matchday six has concluded, the Nations League then moves into the finals stage, which takes place in the summer of 2019.

Four teams - the winners of Groups 1-4 in League A - compete in two semi-finals (on June 5 and 6) with a third-place play-off and final following (on June 9).

This section of the tournament will be held in a single country, but the host nation has not yet been chosen. However, UEFA has confirmed that Italy, Poland and Portugal have expressed interest.

Semi-finals

Date Match Time June 5, 2019 Group 1/2/3/4 winners vs Group 1/2/3/4 winners TBC June 6, 2019 Group 1/2/3/4 winners vs Group 1/2/3/4 winners TBC

Third-place play-off

Date Match Time June 9, 2019 Semi-final 1 losers vs Semi-final 2 losers TBC

Final

Date Match Time June 9, 2019 Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners TBC

European Championship qualifying

As referred to above, the Nations League will also be linked with the European Championship, beginning with Euro 2020.

First of all, the overall ranking of the teams in the Nations League will be used to determined the seeding for the Euro 2020 qualification groups, the draw for which will be held in Dublin in December 2018 following the conclusion of the group games, which, as noted, finish in November.

Secondly, the Nations League will also potentially offer a route into the European Championship for teams that fail to reach the tournament through the qualification process.

Each League from A to D has four play-off positions which will be given to the group winners as first priority. However if a group winner has already qualified its place in the play-off will go to the next best ranked team of the league and so on.

There will be four different play-off paths, meaning a total of 16 teams, and these will generally mirror the initial four leagues in terms of make-up. That means there will be opportunities for lower ranked teams to reach the European Championship finals.

