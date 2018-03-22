He rode the bench as a high school junior. He was a college walk-on. He went undrafted, then spent four NFL seasons bouncing between five different teams.

Doubt new Raiders CB Rashaan Melvin if you want — he's used to it

Rashaan Melvin has gotten to where he's at today by using such snubs as inspiration. The mindset won't be changing even though the cornerback could look at the one-year, $5.5 million contract he recently signed with Oakland as the pinnacle of his efforts.

The deal, which is worth more than double the $2.7 million he earned during the past four years combined, has actually provided more fuel for Melvin to show he's worthy of an even pricier long-term extension that didn't come at the start of last week's free-agent signing period.

"I take it as a one-year 'prove-it' deal," Melvin told co-host Gil Brandt and me on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I’ve shown the world that I can play football at a high level. I truly do still believe I am a No. 1 corner.

"It's hard to fight that stigma that 'This guy hasn't played a full season. This guy, he's unproven,' or whatever else they may have said during this time in free agency. I'm very surprised that (interest) is not where I thought it would be at or the respect level is not what I thought I would have by my performance. But I take it as motivation."

For that, Melvin has never lacked.

Melvin's first snub came after his sophomore year at Waukegan (Ill.) High just north of Chicago.

"I thought of myself as one of the best youth football players around," he said. “But then when I get to high school varsity my junior year, I didn't play a down. That was new because I never experienced anything like that before.”

Melvin rebounded to become a senior starter as a two-way player for a team he said didn't have any other FBS prospects. Even though he stood out, Melvin didn't draw strong interest from FBS college programs.

The chip that began building on Melvin’s shoulder served him well when he arrived as a walk-on at nearby Northern Illinois.

"It was, 'Hey, just try your best and give it all you've got and you'll earn a scholarship,'" Melvin said. “I did that."

Melvin proved worthy, setting a school record with 17 pass break-ups during his senior season along with 55 tackles, an interception and forced fumble. However, that still wasn't impressive enough to get picked in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Melvin received a $10,000 bonus when he signed with Tampa Bay, beginning a journey that brought him to Miami and then Baltimore the next year after his Bucs release. Although he initially flashed talent when thrust into an injury-ravaged Ravens secondary late in the 2014 regular season, Melvin’s tenure in Baltimore is best remembered for his getting savaged by New England quarterback Tom Brady in a playoff loss.

Melvin would actually play for the Patriots the following season after his Ravens release but didn't set roots there, either. He re-signed with Miami and then got cut at the end of the 2016 preseason.

It was then that Melvin finally got his big break when quickly signing with Indianapolis. Able to showcase his skills in a defense that stressed man coverage and capitalized on his bigger frame, the 6-2, 196-pound corner became entrenched as a starter midway through the season.

Melvin, though, wasn't satisfied, as Colts secondary coach Greg Williams quickly learned.

"I actually took the time to go into my coach's office and say, ‘What do I need to do to be the No. 1 corner on this team?'" Melvin said “(Williams) said, 'Keep doing what you're doing. You’ve got all the tools.'

"That pushed and motivated me even more going into the 2017 season."

This became evident as Melvin played with increasing confidence while also trying to display better verbal leadership skills. Before landing on injured reserve, Melvin started 10 games at left cornerback and finished with 13 pass break-ups, 36 tackles and four interceptions while primarily matched against the opponent's top receiver.

So why didn't Indianapolis try harder to re-sign him?

The likely reason stems from the team's shift to a 4-3 “Tampa-Two” defensive scheme that will feature more zone coverage, which is a style of play that isn't considered Melvin's strength. Melvin, though, admits he was surprised the Colts didn't make a strong push to keep him in the fold.

"(General manager) Chris Ballard and I spoke in-depth about the upcoming season and expectations that they would have for me there," Melvin said. "But, hey, it didn't work out that way. I'm just excited to be an Oakland Raider."

As he should be. Not only will Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's system play to his strengths, but Melvin can earn an additional $1 million through incentives.

Plus, the 28-year-old Melvin is set to get another crack at free agency in 2019. And if his goals are reached, Melvin’s market value should jump even higher by proving to teams his strong play in Indianapolis wasn't a fluke.

"I'm just excited for this upcoming season to really broadcast that the excuses will run out and they can't last forever,” Melvin said. "I'm ready to take advantage of that."

Alex Marvez can be heard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

