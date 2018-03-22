While there's some debate, Anthony Joshua is in the top tier of today's active heavyweights — but that's not to say he's a flawless fighter.

Joshua vs. Parker: Anthony Joshua's keys to victory

In fact, a case could be made for several of the top heavyweights in boxing today as to who is the best. We are, however, getting closer to a definitive answer, with the Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight taking another step closer to unifying the heavyweight crowns.

While Joshua has another difficult test in front of him, here's how he can upend the WBO heavyweight champ, remain undefeated and add another belt to his trophy case.

Keep your hands up

It seems pretty fundamental, but if there's been any apparent flaw in "AJ's" game, it's his defense. Joshua doesn't showcase a ton of head movement, and he's got a propensity to drop his hands as fights progress.

It was most noticeable in his last two bouts: versus Wladimir Klitschko, his career-defining victory, he dropped his hands and was sent to the mat in the sixth round. In the Carlos Takam fight, his hands dropped lower and lower following the sixth round. Whether that's a sign of not respecting Takam's power, getting tired or something else, a high-caliber fighter will see that opening and find a way to capitalize.

While Joshua is in a class above Parker, he needs to keep his hands up and his right glove glued to his chin to avoid the wild, looping power punches that Parker is known to throw.

Don't punch yourself out

Joshua's cardio has been questioned throughout his pro career, and with good reason.

Joshua has yet to go the distance in any of his fights: the longest outing of his career going into the 11th round (versus Wladimir Klitschko). Through four rounds in that fight, he tripled the amount of punches thrown by Klitschko, and in the fifth round, he was clearly exhausted after sending Klitschko to the mat.

To that end, Joshua entered his next fight vs. Takam heavier than he did in his prior bout, and a bit less active as the rounds wore on. Some more questions were asked: Did Joshua's broken nose factor into his activity? Was he thrown off by Takam's movement around the ring? Was he too heavy?

While Joshua wasn't in any immediate danger in that fight, he clearly tired as the rounds progressed. Joshua learned quickly in the Klitschko fight to not capitalize on an opportunity unless it's 100-percent there, demonstrated when he hurt Klitschko again in the 11th round before the fight was stopped.

While the Takam fight was a bit tougher than some expected — Joshua previously prepared for Kubrat Pulev before Takam replaced him due to injury — those cardio questions still remain.

Keep distance, but stay aggressive

Joseph Parker has a tendency to lunge and hold when he gets close to an opponent. Joshua has the clear reach advantage (82 inches to Parker's 76 inches), so Joshua shouldn't have an issue keeping Parker honest and at a distance with the jab.

Joshua is also at his best when he presses forward and stays on his opponents. Parker tends to lend himself to openings when he lunges, so Joshua will probably use his superior boxing skills to counter, cover and move before pushing on the aggressive.

The key here is for Joshua to score, use his jab — something he did pretty well in his last fight vs. Takam — and when the opportunity presents itself, let his hands go. He's going to punch down to the shorter Parker, so getting underneath and getting some torque on an uppercut should be an effective weapon for him when Parker is within range.