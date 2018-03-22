Silver Ferns brace for Jamaican surprise

The Silver Ferns are braced to expect the unexpected when they meet Jamaica in the second match of netball's four-nation Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland.

Both teams recorded comfortable wins on Wednesday, the Kiwis accounting for world No.6 Malawi 75-42 while Jamaica blitzed 12th-ranked Fiji 83-38.

With the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games barely two weeks away, all four teams are looking to cement combinations in a final shakedown.

While she was happy enough with the dominant win over Malawi, Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby is well aware that world No.4 Jamaica present a completely different sort of challenge on Thursday.

Their game revolves around two lofty shooters in Romelda Aiken and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, a fast-moving and unpredictable attacking line, and physical through-court defence.

"We know there's always going to be a lot of high ball going into the back space for the shooters, and we know both of them are very good, accurate shooters," Southby said.

"I think on attack we can expect that it's going to be very physical and they're really going to go for anything.

"They can be quite unorthodox in how they do things, so it's a little less structured that what we've normally been playing over the last couple of years."

In particular, Southby wants her players to work on attacking the ball and forcing turnovers before the unstoppable sky-high passes start flying into Aiken and Fowler-Reid.

Jamaican coach Sasha-Gaye Henry might have been pleased by the 45-goal margin of the Sunshine Girls' win over Fiji, but she wasn't too impressed by the manner.

"We started relatively slow and a little bit sloppy, so we have to work on that," she told NZ Newswire.

"In terms of transition, I think we could work more on control in taking the ball down. And there are a few things we've learnt about our shooting circle and our centre court in terms of the decisiveness of the pass."

She says the Silver Ferns' zone defence will test Jamaica's patience and creativity in finding their shooters.

"We know it's a different game and they play a different style. It's going to be very physical, a much faster game, and we know there's going to be a lot of zoning.

"We'll have to be very strong in our concentration through court to bring that ball down."