Masters 2018: Brooks Koepka (wrist) out, ‘I can’t play at 80 percent’

Brooks Koepka, the reigning U.S. Open champion, said Tuesday that a lingering left-wrist injury will force him to miss the Masters, Treasure Coast (Fla.) Newspapers reported.

Koepka was diagnosed with a partially torn tendon in the wrist and hasn't been able to play competitively since January's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He shook his head Tuesday when asked if would play in the season's first major April 5-8 at August National.

“They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can’t play 80 percent,” Koepka said in Palm City, Fla., at a college tournament where he was watching his alma mater, Florida State. “I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don’t want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time.”

He has improved in each of his three career starts at the Masters: 33rd in 2015, 21st in 2016 and 11th in 2017.

He won the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, Wis., to claim his first major title.