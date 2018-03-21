As the NFL Draft nears and speculation continues as to where some of the best players out of college will call home, Giants icon Justin Tuck isn't afraid to share his thoughts on how the Giants should approach next month's draft.

2018 NFL Draft: Giants should go all in on Saquon Barkley, Justin Tuck says

The Giants have the No. 2 pick, and many think New York should pick a quarterback that would someday succeed Eli Manning. However, former Giants defensive end thinks the opposite.

"As a matter of fact, I think it shouldn’t be (a quarterback),” Tuck said, per the New York Daily News. “But that’s my opinion. The Giants have done a really good job drafting, especially in early rounds, ‘sure things.’ They haven’t been up this high but the last time they had a guy named Eli Manning come across the board, so that worked out pretty well for all guys involved.”

Tuck also added that he thinks 37-year-old Manning still has multiple years left in him.

“Every time something has happened to make people doubt Eli or question his ability,” Tuck said. “He’s come back in a really, really big fashion.”

Who would Tuck pick instead? It appears the defensive end, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants and Manning, is a big fan of Saquon Barkley.

MORE:

NFL Draft 2018: Browns still considering Saquon Barkley, despite reported Carlos Hyde deal

| NFL assistant would punch himself 'in the nuts' to draft Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

| NFL Draft 2018: Eric Dickerson says Saquon Barkley isn't best player on the board



“If I’m just going to come out and say it, I like Barkley,” Tuck said. “He gives them so many options as a third-down back who can take a lot of pressure off the O-line and make guys miss but also adding value in the pass game out of the backfield. He’s a New York product, which helps, and I think he’s the most dynamic player in the draft right now.”

Barkley finished the 2017 season at Penn State with an impressive 1,271 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also won the Paul Hornung Award this year as the nation's most versatile player, and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while finishing fourth in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting.