Stuart Baxter names Bafana Bafana starting line-up for Angola clash

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line-up for Wednesday's four-nation tournament opener against Angola.

The 64-year-old opted to rest a few of his regulars, including Itumeleng Khune, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Percy Tau among others, while several young players have been handed starts.

Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits, Phakamani Mahlambi as well as Motjeka Madisha have all made the cut alongside Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United and France-based striker Lebo Mothiba.

With Khune not in the starting line-up, Darren Keet has been roped in to ensure that the Angolans don't score on the day.

The goalkeeper will have three of his club teammates in Frosler, Buhle Mkhwanazi, and Sifiso Hlanti forming part of the back four.

The inclusion of the Wits quartet in the team doesn't come as a huge surprise simply because they have all done well under Gavin Hunt in recent weeks.

Bongani Zungu will partner Dean Furman in central midfield, with Themba Zwane playing just in front of the duo, and behind LOSC Lille marksman Mothiba.

Baxter said earlier this week that he intends to use this tournament to broaden and strengthen the squad, and most importantly 'get some positive signs, both from the players we think are leaders and the ones we think are contenders'.

However, Bafana will no doubt play to win against Angola given the quality they possesses.

History also favours Bafana, having lost just once to Palancas Negras in nine previous meetings.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Darren Keet, Reeve Frosler, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Motjeka Madisha, Sifiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane, Phakamani Mahlambi and Lebo Mothiba.