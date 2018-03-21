Eriksen 'very happy' at Spurs amid Real & Barca links

Christian Eriksen insists he is "very happy" at Tottenham amid increased speculation linking him with a move to La Liga.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Denmark international, who has been in superb form throughout 2017-18.

Eriksen's national team manager, Age Hareide, claimed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old would be a star for either Real or Barca, even claiming that he is a better player currently than Luka Modric.

The midfielder has responded, however, insisting that he has not considered the possibility of leaving Spurs.

“To be honest, I do not think about [interest from elsewhere],” he told Danish publication BT.

“You play football in the present, but you also have dreams. Dreams are one thing, but they are only realistic when [an offer] is on the table. Right now, most people are very happy at Tottenham and I am also.

“All footballers would like to win the Premier League or the Champions League or FA Cup. I think most people just want to win some trophies. You can try to ask Kasper [Schmeichel] how he felt after winning the Premier League. I think it was a good feeling."

Eriksen has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists this season, but Spurs remain in a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently fourth, five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, while an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United looms.

And Eriksen is convinced he will be able to win a trophy in north London.

“We have been close to in the last couple of seasons, but in this season we have not been around. Nevertheless, we have still had an absolutely positive season so far," he added.

“Yes, [I can win trophies with Spurs]. If you think where Tottenham was when I came to where we are now. Now people look at us as title candidates whereas previously we had to fight to get into the top four and even the top six.

“We may have to build and build to become capable of winning a trophy but we are on the way the right track.”