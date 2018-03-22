Poland, Serbia friendlies will bring more confidence, says Nigeria's Ezenwa

Ikechukwu Ezenwa believes that Nigeria friendly games against Poland and Serbia will help build 'more confidence' in the team ahead of World Cup.

Gernot Rohr's men continue their preparation for the global showpiece when they take on Adam Nawalka's men at the Stadion Miejski on Friday and later Serbia at the Hive, London on March 27.

"I think it's a good one because it is a game that would bring more confidence to the team - playing two international friendly games before the World Cup - not only the two, we are playing five," Ezenwa told Goal.

"It's a signal that gives the team understanding and belief that we can do it because we are playing World Cup-bound teams.

"I'm fit now and I'm focused. World Cup is around the corner, everybody has to keep in shape and get set."

Nigeria are paired in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina - for the fifth time in all six appearances. And the Super Eagles do not play the South Americans giants until June 26 - the last group game.

"I think it is a twist," he continued.

"Normally other World Cups we play Argentina in the first games but it turned around this time. So I think it is not about playing them in the last game but winning our first and second games to qualify for the next round.

"Yes of course [it is a blessing in disguise]. But the most important thing still remains winning our first two games against Croatia and Iceland to qualify before playing Argentina.

"We're looking to go forward as far as the semi-final, final and I think that is every player's dream. When you go to a competition, you have the ambition of 'I want to lift this trophy' and that’s the zeal we are going there with, and I think with God all things are possible," he concluded.

The Enyimba goalkeeper and Daniel Akpeyi are expected in Super Eagles' Wroclaw base on Wednesday while skipper John Obi Mikel, Junior Ajayi and Oghenekaro Etebo will not play any part when they face Poland in Friday’s international friendly.