Footballers' birthdays: Messi, Ronaldo & every top player's date of birth

From Yaya Toure's birthday cake to Neymar's star-studded parties, footballers' birthdays rarely pass without mention.

And while social media platforms are flooded with daily celebratory messages from clubs and fans alike, we don't want you to forget your favourite player's big day.

So, here, Goal runs through the biggest birthdays in the footballing calendar year.

January

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Shane Duffy Brighton Irish January 1 Jonny Evans West Brom Northern Irish January 2 James Milner Liverpool English January 4 Toni Kroos Real Madrid German January 4 Andy Carroll West Ham English January 6 Eden Hazard Chelsea Belgian January 7 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Slovenian January 7 Stefan Savic Atletico Madrid Montenegrin January 8 Koke Atletico Madrid Spanish January 8 David Silva Manchester City Spanish January 8 Gennaro Gattuso AC Milan (manager) Italian January 9 Lucas Leiva Lazio Brazilian January 9 Christian Atsu Newcastle Ghanaian January 10 Leroy Sane Man City German January 11 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spanish January 11 Axel Witsel Tianjin Quanjian Belgian January 12 Emre Can Liverpool German January 12 Glenn Whelan Stoke City Irish January 13 Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace French January 14 Nicklas Bendtner Rosenborg Danish January 16 Pep Guardiola Man City (manager) Spanish January 18 Claudio Marchisio Juventus Italian January 19 Henrik Mkhitaryan Arsenal Armenian January 21 Shane Long Southampton Irish January 22 Arjen Robben Bayern Munich Dutch January 23 Luis Suárez Barcelona Uruguayan January 24 Xavi Al Sadd SC Spanish January 25 David Ginola Retired French January 25 Jose Mourinho Man Utd (manager) Portuguese January 26 Gianluigi Buffon Juventus Italian January 28 Grzegorz Krychowiak Polish West Brom January 29 Romario Retired Brazilian January 29 Arda Turan Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish January 30 Peter Crouch Stoke City English January 30 Dimitar Berbatov Kerala Blasters FC Bulgarian January 30

February

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Giuseppe Rossi Genoa Italian February 1 Darren Fletcher Stoke City Scottish February 1 Ivan Perisic Inter Croatian February 2 Gerard Pique Barcelona Spanish February 2 Carlos Tevez Boca Juniors Argentinian February 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Portuguese February 5 Neymar PSG Brazilian February 5 Ernesto Valverde Barcelona (manager) Spanish February 9 Radamel Falcao Monaco Colombian February 10 Edinson Cavani PSG Uruguayan February 14 Ángel Di María PSG Argentinian February 14 Christian Eriksen Tottenham Danish February 14 Rui Patricio Sporting Portuguese February 15 Diego Godín Atletico Madrid Uruguayan February 16 Claude Makélélé Eupen (coach) French February 18 Gary Neville Retired English February 18 Mauro Icardi Inter Argentinian February 19 Phil Jones Man Utd English February 21 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City Algerian February 21 Branislav Ivanović Zenit Serbian February 22 Gareth Barry West Brom English February 23 Casemiro Real Madrid Brazilian February 23 Park Ji-Sung Man Utd (ambassador) South Korean February 25 Emmanuel Adebayor Istanbul Basaksehir Togolese February 26 Pepe Real Madrid Portuguese February 26 Fernando Llorente Tottenham Spanish February 26

March

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Belgian March 2 Zico Retired Brazilian March 3 Landon Donovan Club León American March 4 Clint Dempsey Seattle Sounders American March 9 Jack Butland Stoke City English March 10 Lassana Diarra PSG French March 10 Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Croatian March 10 Didier Drogba Phoenix Rising (owner) Ivorian March 11 Edgar Davids Retired Dutch March 13 Paul Pogba Man Utd French March 15 Theo Walcott Everton English March 16 Edin Džeko Roma Bosnian March 17 Shinji Kagawa Borussia Dortmund Japanese March 17 Alessandro Nesta Retired Italian March 19 Kolo Toure Retired Ivorian March 19 Marcos Rojo Man Utd Argentinian March 20 Fernando Torres Atletico Madrid Spanish March 20 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid French March 21 Jordi Alba Barcelona Spanish March 21 Ronaldinho Retired Brazilian March 21 Scott Sinclair Celtic English March 25 Erik Lamela Tottenham Argentinian March 25 Mikel Arteta Man City (coach) Spanish March 26 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich German March 27 Fabio Borini AC Milan Italian March 29 N'Golo Kante Chelsea French March 29 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spanish March 30

April

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Clarence Seedorf Deportivo de La Coruna (manager) Dutch April 1 Miralem Pjanic Juventus Bosnian April 2 Gabriel Jesus Man City Brazilian April 3 Sami Khedira Juventus German April 4 Franck Ribery Bayern Munich French April 7 Vincent Kompany Man City Belgian April 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegalese April 10 Thiago Alcântara Bayern Munich Spanish April 11 Dele Alli Tottenham English April 11 Carles Puyol Retired Spanish April 13 Aaron Lennon Burnley English April 16 Rafa Benitez Newcastle (manager) Spanish April 16 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus Polish April 18 Joe Hart West Ham English April 19 Isco Real Madrid Spanish April 21 John Obi Mikel Tianjin TEDA Nigerian April 22 David Luiz Chelsea Brazilian April 22 Kaka Retired Brazilian April 22 Raphael Varane Real Madrid French April 25 Juan Mata Man Utd Spanish April 28 Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid (manager) Argentinian April 28 Marc-André ter Stegen Barcelona German April 30

May

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Leonardo Bonucci AC Milan Italian May 1 David Beckham Retired English May 2 Cesc Fabregas Chelsea Spanish May 4 Fernandinho Man City Brazilian May 4 Radja Nainggolan Roma Belgian May 4 Dani Alves PSG Brazilian May 6 Andrea Barzagli Juventus Italian May 8 Kevin Gameiro Atletico Madrid French May 9 Dennis Bergkamp Retired Dutch May 10 Giovani dos Santos La Galaxy Mexican May 11 Andres Iniesta Barcelona Spanish May 11 Thibaut Courtois Chelsea Belgian May 11 Yaya Toure Man City Ivorian May 13 Romelu Lukaku Man Utd Belgian May 13 Marquinhos PSG Brazilian May 14 Patrice Evra West Ham French May 15 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona French May 15 Andrea Pirlo Retired Italian May 19 Iker Casillas Porto Spanish May 20 Petr Cech Arsenal Czech May 20 Mario Mandžukić Juventus Croatian May 21 Eric Cantona Retired French May 24 Paul Gascgoigne Retired English May 27 Kyle Walker Man City English May 28 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal French May 28 Steven Gerrard Retired English May 30 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund German May 31

June

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Javier Hernandez West Ham Mexican June 1 Sergio Aguero Man City Argentinian June 2 Mario Gotze Borussia Dortmund German June 3 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli Italian June 4 Lukas Podolski Lukas Podolski German June 4 Javier Mascherano Barcelona Argentinian June 8 Wesley Sneijder Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa Dutch Jun 9 Miroslav Klose Retired German June 9 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Brazilian June 12 Olivier Kahn Retired German June 15 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egyptian June 15 Jordan Henderson Liverpool English June 17 Frank Lampard Retired English June 20 Patrick Vieira New York City FC (manager) French June 23 Zinedine Zidane Real Manager (manager) French June 23 Juan Román Riquelme Retired Argentinian June 24 Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentinian June 24 Victor Wanyama Tottenham Kenyan June 25 Samir Nasri Retired French June 26 Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgian June 28

July

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Patrick Kluivert Retired Dutch July 1 Ruud van Nistelrooy Retired Dutch July 1 Gianfranco Zola Retired Italian July 5 Hernan Crespo Retired Argentinian July 5 Son Heung-Min Tottenham South Korean July 8 Robbie Keane Retired Irish July 8 Paolo Di Canio Retired Italian July 9 Ashley Young Man Utd English July 9 Mario Gomez Stuttgart Germany July 10 James Rodriguez Bayern Munich Colombian July 12 Craig Bellamy Retired Welsh July 13 Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spanish July 16 Gareth Bale Real Madrid Welsh July 16 Dirk Kuyt Retired Dutch July 22 Daniele De Rossi Roma Italian July 24 Hulk Shanghai SIPG Brazilian July 25 Michael Carrick Man Utd English July 28 Jürgen Klinsmann Retired Germany July 30 Antonio Conte Chelsea (manager) Italian July 31

August

Player name Club Nationality Birthday Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire German August 1 Nemanja Matic Chelsea Serbian August 1 Antonio Valencia Man Utd Ecuadorian August 4 Robin van Persie Feyenoord Dutch August 6 Willian Chelsea Brazilian August 9 Roy Keane Retired Irish August 10 Javier Zanetti Retired Argentinian August 10 Massimiliano Allegri Juventus (manager) Italian August 11 Klaas Jan Huntelaar Ajax Dutch August 12 Lucas Moura Tottenham Brazilian August 13 Alan Shearer Retired English August 13 Jay-Jay Okocha Retired Nigerian August 14 Ander Herrera Man Utd Spanish August 14 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus Italian August 14 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool English August 15 Thierry Henry Retired French August 17 Mario Balotelli Nice Italian August 21 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Polish August 21 Ashley Williams Everton Welsh August 23 Thiago Motta PSG Brazilian August 28 César Azpilicueta Chelsea Spanish August 28 Pepe Reina Napoli Spanish August 31

September

Player Club Nationality Birthday Ruud Gullit Retired Dutch September 1 Daniel Sturridge West Brom English September 1 Joey Barton Retired English September 2 Alexandre Pato Tianjin Quanjian Brazilian September 2 Júlio César Flamengo Brazilian September 3 Gareth Southgate England (manager) English September 3 Nuri Sahin Borussia Dortmund Turkish September 5 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton Icelandic September 8 Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatian September 9 Alex Song Rubin Kazan Cameroonian September 9 Laurent Koscielny Arsenal French September 10 Éric Abidal Retired French September 11 Franz Beckenbauer Retired German September 11 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich German September 13 Eidur Gudjohnsen Retired Icelandic September 15 Ronaldo Retired Brazilian September 18 David Seaman Retired English September 19 Henrik Larsson Retired Swedish September 20 Thiago Silva PSG Brazilian September 22 Michael Ballack Retired German September 26 Granit Xhaka Arsenal Swiss September 27 Andriy Shevchenko Retired Ukrainian September 29 Per Mertesacker Arsenal German September 29 Olivier Giroud Chelsea French September 30

October