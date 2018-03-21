For the first time in a Formula One race there will be three DRS zones in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Third DRS zone added for Australian Grand Prix

Tracks usually have either one or two designated areas where drivers within a second of a rival car can activate the DRS.

There should be plenty of scope for overtaking at Albert Park, as a third zone has been added on the exit of the quick Turn 12.

If they are unable to take advantage of that temporary speed advantage, the drivers will soon enter another DRS zone after the final two corners of a circuit where it tends to be difficult to pass.