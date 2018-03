A kangaroo at Noosa Golf Course, in Queensland, Australia, was hilariously mesmerized by a yellow golf flag.

'Dancing’ kangaroo hilariously mesmerized by golf flag

The video, captured by Bettina Hammant, shows the kangaroo trying to punch or catch the flag as it was flapping in the wind.

"He hopped across the field to the flag and did his little dance," Hammant said.