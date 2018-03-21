Rugby League: Appalling racism must stop - Inglis

Greg Inglis said there is no place for "appalling" racism after the South Sydney Rabbitohs was allegedly subjected to abuse after a defeat to Penrith Panthers last weekend.

Appalling racism must stop - Inglis

The NRL is investigating an alleged slur aimed at Rabbitohs captain Inglis as he walked towards the tunnel following his side's 18-14 loss at Panthers Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at a launch for ticket sales for the third State of Origin match at Suncorp Stadium, Inglis said: "I'm not here to talk about that, I'm here to talk about Maroons and selling tickets for Origin III.

"It's under NRL investigation and the police are in that so I can't make any further comments about that.

"Without a doubt, I think racism in society is appalling. That's it, full stop. It has to stop."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg commended the way Inglis handled the incident.

"I reckon five or 10 years ago players like Greg would have walked past that and felt a huge amount of internal hurt but wouldn't have said anything," he told NRL.com.

"I think the work we've done and relationship we have with our players allows people like Greg to speak out immediately.

"I'm enormously proud of him because what he does is he sets the message for others that it's not okay and we don't walk past that type of behaviour.

"I know it stung him enormously and hurt him but he's a proud indigenous man and proud Australian. The game is proud of him for standing up for what he believes in."