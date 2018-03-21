Cricket: England captain Root refuses to confirm new-ball role for Broad

Joe Root has refused to confirm whether Stuart Broad will take the new ball in England's first Test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday.

Wait and see - Root refuses to confirm new-ball role for Broad

Broad and James Anderson have opened the bowling together for several years, but the former came on as first change in England's two warm-up matches in New Zealand.

Asked whether Broad will be handed the new ball at Eden Park, Root told Sky Sports News: You'll have to wait and see. I can't give too many surprises away."

READ MORE: England star Broad ready to damage New Zealand

Even though he is not guaranteed to get the first crack at New Zealand's batsmen, Broad has impressed Root with his efforts on tour so far.

After a challenging Ashes series, the experienced paceman - who has 399 Test wickets - has worked on his action and delivered encouraging performances in the warm-up games.

"He seems to have gone away and worked on a few things and looks like he's found some really good rhythm," Root added.

"His pace is up; he's getting the ball to move around both ways, which is always a good sign for Stuart.

"When he's able to take the ball away from the right-handers as well as nibble the odd one back, you feel he's always going to be in the game so that's a really good sign.

"He's on the cusp of a very special milestone so we have a very excited senior player in the ranks at the moment."