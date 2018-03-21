Ligue 1: Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern 'dream'

Highly-rated Bordeaux attacker Malcom believes the time has come to leave the Ligue 1 side and is eager to realise his "dream" of playing for a club like Bayern Munich.

Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern 'dream'

Malcom has been with Bordeaux since leaving Corinthians in January 2016, becoming one of the standout players in Ligue 1 despite still being just 21.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked as suitors, with the Gunners initially emerging as favourites for his signature in January when Alexis Sanchez secured a move to Manchester United.

But Bordeaux dug their heels in on that occasion and now Bayern appear to be frontrunners, with the Bavarian giants reportedly keen on bringing in younger wide players, as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery – both 34 – head towards the end of their careers.

READ MORE: Ligue 1 - Nice 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Alves earns late victory

READ MORE: Ligue 1 - Meunier hints at PSG exit



And Malcom, who has eight goals and six assists in Ligue 1 this term, looks set to pursue a move at the end of the season, with 11th-placed Bordeaux unlikely to secure European football.

"I think it's time," the Brazilian told Sky Deutschland. "I've done a good job here and I'm grateful to Bordeaux, but I need a new challenge now, I have to set new goals.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It would be a dream to play there someday. Everyone knows Bayern Munich.

"It makes me very happy that they think about me. I will continue to work hard on me. Who knows, a change to Munich may soon become a reality."

Should a move to Bayern ultimately fail to materialise, Malcom thinks he is well prepared to thrive in England, particularly considering he is already familiar with the language.

"The Premier League is also a very interesting option," he added. "I learned the language quickly, had no major difficulties.

"French was much harder, so in England I would be fine, but in the end, I'd integrate anywhere."