Alliance of American Football aims to be first-rate in offering second chances

Are there future Pro Football Hall of Fame selections just waiting to be found amid the heap of NFL preseason roster cuts, college washouts, alternative leaguers and even the semipro ranks?

A longtime NFL executive who earned his gold jacket through championship-winning personnel acumen not only believes such treasure exists, but Bill Polian is willing to put his name — and shovel — behind the idea.

That’s how bullish Polian is about the potential the Alliance of American Football, an upstart spring venture set to kick off in February 2019, will afford.

“We firmly believe the next Kurt Warner and Adam Vinatieri is out there,” Polian told me Tuesday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We just have to find them and give them a chance.”

Warner quarterbacked in the Arena and NFL Europe leagues, honing the skills that forged what became a Hall of Fame career. Vinatieri’s induction as just the third HOF kicker is a given once he’s done playing. He, too, is an NFL Europe grad, along with others who parlayed the experience into NFL success, such as Brad Johnson, Jake Delhomme, Jon Kitna, David Akers and Dante Hall.

The NFL folded its overseas developmental model in 2007, which left a void for a spring/developmental venture that the league has declined to fill.

Polian laughed when reflecting upon the underlying reason for NFL Europe’s demise.

"The unfortunate part was that it was in Europe," he said. "It was difficult for people in the United Sates to relate to it."

At least NFL Europe enjoyed a lengthy run, unlike failures earlier this century that bled money until collapsing (the XFL and UFL), didn’t last for more than a heartbeat (the ill-fated Spring Football League) or never got off the ground (Major League Football and/or the All American Football League).

“Many of the other leagues have either been underfunded or undermanned in terms of real professional people to run it,” said Polian, whose Alliance partnership was formed with Charlie Ebersol after the film/television producer (and son of TV legend Dick Ebersol) asked for advice in 2017 about a spring football revival.

“In this case, we think we have both (covered). We have the funding and we’ve got the people. Our investors are in it for the long run.”

Such commitment wouldn’t be the case for the Alliance's best players — and Polian knows it.

Those who truly shine during a 10-game schedule would be pining for a chance at NFL riches. Thus, Alliance contracts will be structured accordingly to allow unimpeded departure should the NFL come calling.

“We want the players to do well,” Polian said. “Every Alliance contract is going to carry with it an 'out' for any player who has an opportunity at any time to go to the NFL.

“We recognize we’re not in competition with the NFL. We hope what we do augments what the NFL is doing.”

Polian said the Alliance's main player targets will be those released in the final 2018 preseason cuts who don’t land on an NFL team’s active or practice-squad rosters.

"Whenever the cut to 53 (active players) is, 800 or more players are cut from the NFL,” Polian said. “We’re going to have (eight) 75-man rosters in camp so we only need 400 players.

"With just those players alone, we're going to have more than enough to get going and have bona fide players who played high-level collegiate football."

Polian also acknowledged potential talent streams like eligible Canadian Football League free agents, including those from the U.S. "who may want to come back home and play." Another is high school or junior college standouts who were unable to advance enough academically to continue pursuing the game at a higher collegiate level. There are also those who could emerge based on measurable athletic talent in tryout camps that Polian said would be scheduled "in every big city."

"There will be plenty of kids who have perhaps dropped out of school who didn't make it all the way to Division I for one reason or past junior college," he said. "There are guys that maybe play semipro football somewhere who have talent."

What Polian promises will be top-tier coaching with NFL experience will ideally provide the guidance that can develop skill sets.

Contract terms aren’t too shabby, either.

The Alliance's salary structure provides players a way to keep their careers alive while they also pursue far greater NFL greenbacks. Polian said Alliance contracts would pay $50,000 for the season and as much as an additional $35,000 that could be earned based upon "wins and statistical achievements."

Another potentially appealing element of the Alliance: post-secondary scholarship stipends and education programs for those who stay in the Alliance long enough to qualify.

"We’re going to try and encourage completion of college degrees or vocational training if that's what the player feels like he needs to give him something," Polian said.

"Football is a terminal career for everybody. They need to get on with the rest of their lives. They're going to have to, so we're going to try and help in that regard."

All of this sounds great, but the Alliance still must generate enough appeal to gain ratings traction for TV/cable partner CBS. Toward that end, the Alliance is forecasting a faster-moving product than the NFL with a 30-second play clock and a target game time of 2 1/2 hours.

Two additional distinctions from the NFL and college product:

— Every drive will start at the offense’s 25-yard line with no kickoff. As for onside kick attempts . . .

"If a team elected to onsides kick at any point in the game, they get the ball on their 35-yard line with fourth-and-10," Polian said.

"It's do-or-die. If you make it, you keep going. If you don't, the other team gets the ball on your 35-yard line.”

— There will be just four possible replays per game — two per team — with no "Big Brother" like the NFL's officiating headquarters at 345 Park Ave. in New York.

“We’re going back to the original iteration of replay where it was designed to only deal with the most egregious and consequential plays,” said Polian, a longtime member of the NFL’s rule-shaping Competition Committee.

In theory, what Polian has described sounds as appealing as non-NFL pro football can get. But all the bells and whistles ascribed to the latest spring pigskin foray mean nothing if the actual on-field action isn't worthy of drawing viewer attention.

“It’s really a second chance for virtually everyone who wants to play professional football,” Polian said.

We'll soon learn whether the Alliance itself can remain viable enough to buck the odds and provide that chance, or whether it will follow into the graveyard of past spring disasters.

More details on the Alliance of American Football can be found here.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 7-11 p.m. ET Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.