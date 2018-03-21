Silver Ferns must lift game, Southby says

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby has awarded her team a cautious pass mark after they overwhelmed Malawi 75-42 on the opening day of the four-nation Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland.

In their final warm-up tournament before next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the New Zealanders played with pace and precision but were rarely pressured by world No.6 Malawi.

Southby was satisfied with the win, but says her team will have to lift their game when they meet fourth-ranked Jamaica at the North Shore Events Centre on Thursday.

"What we've been working on, we could see out there tonight," she said.

"There's definitely still patches that we get just a little bit crazy and we need to change up what we're doing on attack.

"It's just probably lacking a little bit of discipline and finesse on some of our passes - just making sure we actually have turned and sighted what the best option is.

"From where we've been to where we've come, I think we've taken a good step forward. We know it'll get tougher, but we'll take the positive out of this one."

Malawi were always half a pace behind an up-tempo New Zealand midcourt: led by player of the match Grace Kara.

Ahead 18-6 after the first quarter, and 36-17 at halftime, the Silver Ferns consolidated in the third stanza after the introduction of Maria Folau, returning following struggles with a niggling knee injury.

The 120-Test veteran's work up-court and her sharp eye in finding shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit proved invaluable as the Kiwis opened out to a 56-29 lead at the three-quarter mark.

Selby-Rickit's 36 from 44 topped the Ferns shooters, with Folau nailing 15 from 17 and Ameliaranne Ekenasio 12 from 15 in her first international since the birth of her first child last year.

Bailey Mes, starting at goal attack, sunk 12 from 18.

Earlier, fourth-ranked Jamaica finished with a hiss and a roar to clock up a runaway 83-38 win over world No.12 Fiji.

Coached by former Diamonds shooter Vicki Wilson, Fiji kept pace early on as Jamaica's shooting accuracy let them down.

Ahead 18-13 at the first break, the Sunshine Girls extended that to 33-22 at halftime and 55-35 at the three-quarter mark.

Fiji faded badly in the closing 15 minutes, Jamaica piling on a 28-3 final-quarter run to wrap up an emphatic, if occasionally rusty, win.