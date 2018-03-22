News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Kyle Korver excused from Cavaliers following death of brother

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver's brother passed away Tuesday in Iowa, the team announced Tuesday.

Kyle Korver excused from Cavaliers following death of brother

Kyle Korver excused from Cavaliers following death of brother

Korver will take a leave of absence from the team to be with his family.



Kirk Korver, 27, played basketball at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He became seriously ill last week prompting Kyle to leave the Cavs Friday and miss Saturday's game against the Bulls, per Cleveland.com.

Kirk averaged 5.3 points per game in his career with the Kangaroos.

The Cavaliers will be without Korver on Wednesday against the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.


Back To Top