Teenager Anisimova to face Muguruza in Miami

Amanda Anisimova will face Garbine Muguruza in the second round of the Miami Open after the 16-year-old ousted Wang Qiang on Tuesday.

Anisimova caused a major shock by halting Petra Kvitova's 14-match winning run at Indian Wells last week to reach the last 16.

The American teenager will get the chance to claim another big scalp when she faces world number three Muguruza after seeing off Wang in three sets.

Johanna Larsson set up a second-round showdown with two-time major champion and 10th seed Angelique Kerber, while Kirsten Flipkens will face defending champion Johanna Konta.

ANISIMOVA STAYS HOT

She is the second-youngest player in the Miami Open draw but age is no barrier for Anisimova.

Wildcard Anisimova – ranked 77 places below her Chinese opponent, broke three times to set up a meeting with Wimbledon champion Muguruza following Tuesday's 6-3 1-6 6-2.

Kvitova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova fell victim to the teenager at Indian Wells.

KERBER AWAITS LARSSON

It was a marathon effort from the Swede, who defeated Katerina Siniakova 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

Larsson needed more than three hours to see off the Czech as she saved 11 break points.

It does not get any easier for Larsson, with former world number one Kerber – a quarter-finalist at Indian Wells – next up.

KONTA SET TO OPEN TITLE DEFENCE

The 2017 champion's quest for back-to-back titles will begin against Flipkens.

Belgian Flipkens was a class above Mihaela Buzarnescu, easing to a 6-2 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Lesia Tsurenko was upstaged by Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6 6-4 7-5.

Tsurenko – winner in Acapulco in February – was cruising into the next round when she led 4-0 in the deciding set but Tomljanovic reeled off seven of the next eighth games to stun the Ukrainian.

As for Heather Watson, she is still searching for her first win since the Hobart International – prior to the Australian Open – after her 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia.