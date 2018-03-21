Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has targeted Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks to make his return from a sprained right ankle.

Warriors target Friday return for Curry against Hawks

The Warriors announced that the team's medical staff looked at his ankle on Tuesday and said it was safe for Curry to return to team activities on Wednesday, meaning he will be allowed to play later this week.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 49 games played for the 53-18 Warriors.

They have gone 2-4 in this latest stretch without the two-time MVP, but look set to have him back soon.

Curry, who missed most of December with a right ankle sprain, reinjured his ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8 when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle after attempting a fast-break lay-up.

The Warriors called a timeout after the play but Curry received little medical attention on the bench. He stayed in the game and knocked down two free throws before heading to the locker room to have his ankle evaluated.

Although Golden State will get a boost with Curry back on the floor, the team is still dealing with the absence of Klay Thompson (thumb) and nagging injuries to Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green, who took a knee to the groin Monday against the Spurs.

"It'll be fine. I think it's something that is at the peak right now," Green was quoted as saying by the East Bay Times as he limped to postgame interviews.

"But it's calmed down a little bit since it happened. It ain't that serious."

Luckily for the banged-up Warriors, they have three days off before hosting Atlanta.