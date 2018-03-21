Ryan Donato's NHL future is bright, but first, he has some homework to finish.

New Bruins sensation Ryan Donato excused from practice to finish Harvard coursework

The Bruins' top prospect and Harvard standout, five days removed from playing his final collegiate game, made his professional debut Monday, scoring a goal with two assists and stirring up even more excitement around Boston's Stanley Cup playoff push. It turns out he had class the next morning.

While the Bruins traveled to St. Louis after the game, Donato remained in Boston Tuesday. He was granted an absence from practice to finish "a class commitment," according to the team, and would re-join his new Bruins teammates in time for their game against the Blues on Wednesday.

It's been a whirlwind couple months for Donato, a second-round pick in 2014 who may not have gotten an opportunity with the Bruins this season if not for a breakout Olympics.

In Pyeongchang, Donato led Team USA with five goals and six points during the tournament, then returned to Harvard to wrap up his junior season before signing a two-year, entry-level NHL contract Sunday. He finished with 43 points in 26 games for the Crimson and is among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the NCAA's top player.

Donato, who studies sociology, said he plans to finish classes this semester — and, eventually, his degree — in between the Bruins' Stanley Cup push.

“I plan on finishing this semester academically,” he said. “Obviously it’s gonna be difficult, but for me it was a dream to graduate from Harvard. Obviously I’m putting that off a little bit, but for me I need to finish this semester to have that opportunity and not put it off an extra couple years.”