Aussie sevens team suffer cruel blow

Australian men's rugby sevens captain Lewis Holland has been cruelly denied a Commonwealth Games campaign for the second time after scans revealed the extent of his hamstring injury.

The playmaker was a casualty of the side's most recent World Series leg in Canada this month.

Initially optimistic of a quick recovery, scans upon his return to Australia revealed the shattering verdict for the 25-year-old.

Retiring veteran James Stannard will captain and assume the playmaking duties in Holland's absence while Brandon Quinn has been elevated to the 13-man squad for next month's Gold Coast showpiece.

It isn't the first time a hamstring injury has spoiled Holland's moment on the big stage, with his 2016 Olympic campaign ending on the first day of competition.

He also missed Glasgow's bronze-medal showing with a hamstring injury, while knee and Achilles tendon tears have provided further speed bumps to his career.

Holland will be sidelined for two months, ruling him out of the Games and at least the next two World Series legs.

However, July's World Cup and the final two World Series legs in London and Paris remain on the radar.

"It's obviously hugely disappointing to miss the Commonwealth Games - especially one on home soil - but I'm still really confident that the lads can go all the way and win gold," Holland said.

"I'll do everything I can now to help the boys so I'm fine with filling up the water bottles or helping carry the bags."

Holland was a crucial part of the side's breakthrough World Series win in Sydney earlier this year and had helped the side to fourth on the standings with four rounds remaining this season.

Stannard agreed it seemed his teammate was cursed, but that his absence would not derail their tilt for gold.

"We've developed plenty of depth in the squad over the last few years so we should be able to handle it okay," he said.

"But Lewi is a massive loss, especially in the leadership role and guidance around the park."

Australia will play warm-up games against New Zealand in Sydney before the Games, with Stannard intent on using them to iron out partnerships with fellow halves Tom Lucas and Maurice Longbottom.