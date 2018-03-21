'Never-ending' badminton rally stuns sporting world

One of the most epic rollercoaster badminton rallies you're ever likely to see has left the world of sport completely gobsmacked.

The 102-shot extravaganza came during the women’s doubles final between Japan and Denmark at the All England Open badminton tournament in Birmingham.

The point itself between the Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota - playing against Danes Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl - stretched over 90 intense seconds.

With the Danes one set up and leading 18–17 in the second, it was obvious that the stakes were incredibly high for all four women.

The shuttlecock rocketed back-and-forth, sometimes short and other times long, as the four ladies desperately tried to land the killer blow.

Gasps could be heard from the stunned crowd after only about 20 shots - fans oblivious to the fact the rally would sea-saw some 80 shots more.

Finally, after what seemed liked an eternity, it was a timid lob from the Japanese that presented Denmark with a chance to smash home the winner.

Pedersen and Rytter Juhl eventually went on to claim the set 21–18 and with it, their first All England championship.