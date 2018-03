WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2018: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

The PGA Tour this week is heading to Austin, Texas — the first of five events in the state — for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. It is the third WGC (World Golf Championship) event of the season, and the fourth year of the event's new pool play format.

The pool play features 16 groups comprised of four golfers compete in round-robin matches, with the top 16 golfers advancing to single-elimination match play.

The round-robin matches take place Wednesday through Friday, with the single-elimination matches taking place after. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 overall seed, with Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth rounding out seeds 1-4, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know to about the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule

Wednesday-Friday TV: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. Saturday TV: Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) TV: NBC (2 p.m.-6 p.m.) Sunday TV: Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) TV: NBC (3 p.m.-7 p.m.)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play online streaming

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play notes

Site: Austin, Texas

Course: Austin Country Club (Par 71; 7,108 yards)

Purse: $10 million (winner's share $1.7 million)

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Previous WGC event: Mexico Championship (Phil Mickelson)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play groups

Group 1: Dustin Johnson (1), Kevin Kisner (32), Adam Hadwin (38), Bernd Wiesberger (52)

Group 2: Justin Thomas (2), Francesco Molinari (21), Patton Kizzire (48), Luke List (60)

Group 3: Jon Rahm (3), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Chez Reavie (43), Keegan Bradley (63)

Group 5: Hideki Matsuyama (4), Patrick Cantlay (30), Cameron Smith (46), Yusaku Miyazato (53)

Group 6: Rory McIlroy (6), Brian Harman (18), Jhonattan Vegas (44), Peter Uihlein (57)

Group 7: Sergio Garcia (7), Xander Schauffele (20), Dylan Frittelli (41), Shubhankar Sharma (62)

Group 8: Jason Day (8), Louis Oosthuizen (25), Jason Dufner (42), James Hahn (56)

Group 9: Tommy Fleetwood (9), Daniel Berger (26), Kevin Chappell (33), Ian Poulter (58)

Group 10: Paul Casey (10), Matthew Fitzpatrick (31), Kyle Stanley (45), Russell Henley (51)





Group 11: Marc Leishman (11), Branden Grace (23), Bubba Watson (35), Julian Suri (64)

Group 12: Tyrrell Hatton (12), Charley Hoffman (22), Brendan Steele (36), Alexander Levy (55)

Group 13: Alex Noren (13), Tony Finau (29), Thomas Pieters (39), Kevin Na (61)

Group 14: Phil Mickelson (14), Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Satoshi Kodaira (40), Charles Howell III (59)

Group 15: Pat Perez (15), Gary Woodland (24), Webb Simpson (37), Si Woo Kim (50)

Group 16: Matt Kuchar (16), Ross Fisher (27), Yuta Ikeda (47) Zach Johnson (54)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times

(Times, listed chronologically, reflect top-four seeds only; all times Eastern)

Round 1

10:52 a.m.: No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 60 Luke List

12:20 a.m.: No. 4 Jordan Spieth vs. No. 49 Charl Schwartzel

1:48 p.m.: No. 1 Dustin Johnson vs. No. 52 Bernd Wiesberger

3:16 p.m.: No. 3 Jon Rahm vs. No. 63 Keegan Bradley

Round 2





10:52 a.m.: No. 4 Jordan Spieth vs. No. 34 HaoTong Li

12:20 p.m.: No. 1 Dustin Johnson vs. No. 38 Adam Hadwin

1:48 p.m.: No. 3 Jon Rahm vs. No. 43 Chez Reavie

3:16 p.m.: No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 48 Patton Kizzire

Round 3

11:36 a.m.: No. 3 Jon Rahm vs. No. 28 Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:04 p.m.: No. 2 Justin Thomas vs. No. 21 Francesco Molinari

2:32 p.m.: No. 4 Jordan Spieth vs. No. 19 Patrick Reed

4 p.m.: No. 1 Dustin Johnson vs. No. 32 Kevin Kisner