MLB free agent news: Orioles sign Alex Cobb to 4-year deal

The Orioles are finally adding to their biggest area of need: their pitching staff.

MLB free agent rumors: Orioles, Alex Cobb close to multi-year deal

Baltimore announced Wednesday, Alex Cobb has been signed to a four-year deal. They have not announced the money as of yet, but MLB.com has reported the agreement is for $57 million.



It’s official! The Orioles have signed Alex Cobb to a 4-year contract. Retweet to welcome @Acobb53 to #Birdland! pic.twitter.com/Xna6TvhsHB

— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 21, 2018



Cobb is coming off a year in which he threw 179 1/3 innings with a 3.66 ERA and 128 strikeouts.

In six MLB seasons, all with the Rays, Cobb has a 3.50 ERA with a 2.79 K/BB ratio.