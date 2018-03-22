MLB free agent news: Orioles sign Alex Cobb to 4-year deal

News

Sporting News
The Orioles are finally adding to their biggest area of need: their pitching staff.

Baltimore announced Wednesday, Alex Cobb has been signed to a four-year deal. They have not announced the money as of yet, but MLB.com has reported the agreement is for $57 million.



Cobb is coming off a year in which he threw 179 1/3 innings with a 3.66 ERA and 128 strikeouts.

In six MLB seasons, all with the Rays, Cobb has a 3.50 ERA with a 2.79 K/BB ratio.

