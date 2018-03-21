David Ortiz on Red Sox addition of J.D. Martinez: 'I wish I could still play with him'

When David Ortz retired, Boston's lineup took a major hit. It went from having the ninth-most home runs in 2016 (208) to being ranked 27th last season (168). Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski knew he had to do something to kickstart the team's power so added free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez.

The 30-year-old outfielder hit a career-high 45 home runs last season with the Tigers and Diamondbacks and instantly improves Boston's chances to hit home runs and to win the American League East.

Ortiz will still be missed in the lineup, but he will be the first to tell you Martinez is exactly what the Red Sox needed.

"I went down to camp for four days and I watched J.D. for the first time, (and) for four straight days he hit batting practice...wow," Ortiz told Omnisport. "That was unbelievable, I mean, the way the ball comes (off) his bat is just a loud explosion, so I'm very excited about this season.

"We have a really good ballclub, J.D. gives us more balance to the lineup, I wish I could still play with him, but I mean, it's not forever."

Ortiz may not be playing anymore with the Red Sox, but Boston made a deal with the future Hall of Famer to work as a player consultant with the team. He has spent time with the team in spring training and has witnessed how the team is improving with their winter acquisitions and added experience.

"I like having J.D. in the lineup because he take a lot of pressure off Mookie (Betts), he take a lot of pressure off (Xander) Bogaerts, (Andrew) Benintendi, Hanley (Ramirez), and Hanley now, Hanley had a lot of injury problems last year with his shoulder, now he has a brand new shoulder, he's looking really good in spring training, he's in unbelievable shape, so I think that (they're) all going to be there this year, and that's not even talking about pitching."

Make sure to check back leading up to opening day for more from Ortiz and his interview with Omnisport.